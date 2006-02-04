Tip 3 - Make sure your house is clean, not just uncluttered.

Getting More Money for your Home

By: Jeff Cunningham

If you've ever tried to sell your home you know how frustrating it can be. Here are some tips from a great source.

Martha hamilton has been a realtor in cape girardeau for decades. She says three simple things cansell your home faster and for more money.

We start with color - specifically walls.

Martha suggests using a neutral color to give walls a warm feel. Too often, people use white paint and that won't give rooms the appeal as much as a neutral color like light olive green or tan. Also, don't go too bright or unusual in your paint selections like blue or red.

Secondly, martha suggests if you have hardwood floors make sure they are clean and in good shape. If you have carpet, make sure it's a light, neutral color and make sure the carpet is clean.

Third, make sure your house is clean, not just uncluttered. Clean tiles in bathrooms and kitchens. Clean places you wouldn't normally clean to give your home a well-cared-for look.

Also, if you have wallpaper, remember not all buyers like wallpaper. If you're going to sell your home, you might be better off taking the wallpaper down and repainting.

Martha says you will double the amount of money you spend on paint. You will at least get back what you spend on new carpet and all of these tips will get your home sold faster.