Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts

Zickfield's has the perfect gift for your sweetheart this Valentines Day. From fine jewelry to unique gifts, let the experts at Zickfield's help you find the right gift.
Location:
29 N. Main St.
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Store Hours:
Tuesday - Saturday: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.