"Killshot" Begins Filming in Cape Girardeau

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Monday was a long day for the cast and crew of “Killshot". Many were here before 6 a.m. Despite the early hour, folks from around the Heartland poured into downtown Cape Girardeau for a glimpse behind the scenes.

Some of the local cast and crew members I talked with were lucky enough to have very close encounters with the stars.

Many people stood just yards away from stars of the film.

Joan Jones says she actually got to spend a few minutes chatting with Diane Lane, Thomas Jane, and Johnny Knoxville.

“When I first got here I walked right down to the courthouse and they were just standing around,” Joan said. “They were all just standing around and I just started talking to them.”

Joan says the stars asked about good placed to eat, “Thomas was the one that asked where some good restaurants were. Diane said she wished she had time to go antiquing. But, it’s really just work and then sleep for her.”

More than 15 members of the crew are students at Southeast Missouri State University. Their jobs put them right in the middle of Hollywood in action.

“The coolest thing I’ve gotten to do is ride up with the teamsters to pick up some of the crew and cast,” Laura Haug said. But, Haug says she’s not star struck. She says the work is all part of her job as a producer’s assistant. Haug says everything is going well so far.

“For the most part it’s the same thing you’re gonna run into with every shoot,” said Haug. “It’s just minor things here and there.”

Beth Guemmer and her son Jared drove in from Perryville just to watch. “It’s pretty cool,” Guemmer said. “We didn’t expect to get this close.”