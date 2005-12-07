Missing Man

By: Holly Brantley

St. Francois County, MO -- At a time of year when many of us travel great distance to be together, one family is going to great lengths to bring their loved one back home.

57 year old Larry Duvall disappeared back on November 27th.

Duvall, who is mentally disabled and a diabetic, lives in St. Francois County, but authorities have widened their search across the Heartland and Beyond.

But Duvall’s family isn’t giving up hope, and now they are asking for your help.

Family thinks Larry might have been near the family’s pond before he went missing.

Larry and two of his brothers, Dennis and Michael, are mentally disabled. Becky Duvall, Larry’s Sister-In-Law, says they miss Larry terribly, and the ordeal has been especially hard on them.

“They’re like the Three Musketeers. They are just lost without him,” said Becky.

Becky says the three of them love spending time outside, but they also stick to a schedule. That’s why her husband became concerned when Larry didn’t come inside for dinner at the family’s normal meal time.

“We never had to worry about them because they’ve never taken off. So, really it’s out of the ordinary for him to do this.”

Local sheriff’s departments, volunteer firefighters, and many others on four wheelers and horseback have searched the are for Larry.

“I’m just asking people to check their out buildings, and if they have abandoned cars. I’m just thinking he might have sought shelter,” said Becky. “Any kind of lead even a maybe is something to go on right now. I know he’s scared to death and probably freezing. We just miss him so much. We want him home.”

Larry Duvall is mentally disabled and diabetic. If you think you might have seen him call your local police or the Duvall family at 573-756-9485