Brian's Weather Summary

A windy and warm day developing as south winds increase and bring in higher dew points. Models try to spit out some trace amounts of precip but most of the action should wait until overnight. In the meantime it will be warm, windy and humid...with dew points climbing to around 60 or so. Winds could gust to 30mph or so today and into tonight as well. By tonight system gets closer and a broken line of T'storms looks to creep in from the west. This line should gradually weaken with time as it moves from west to east but a few strong to severe storms are still a possibility...with the greatest threat being some damaging wind gusts. Activity looks to be decreasing by daybreak, but only temporarily.

This weekend a strong upper low will be moving northeast across the Midwest, just to the west and north of our area. This will likely create enough shear and instability for lines of strong to severe storms across the region....especially in the afternoon and evening. SPC has us only in a marginal risk area but we think strong shear may make up for weak instability and produce a few severe cells somewhere in the region. By Sunday this low will be moving away to the northeast and we should get into a drier and quieter westerly flow pattern. Unfortunately, more storms are likely next week on Monday...and then possibly again later in the week as the pattern remains active.

3/25 10 am ba