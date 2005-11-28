Man Killed in Sunday Night Storms

By: Heartland News

BRIAR, MO -- Jimmy Ray Palmer, 62-years old, was killed Sunday night when a storm destroyed his home in Ripley County, Missouri. Palmer, asleep in a second floor bedroom, was thrown out of the home and found in a nearby field.

A second man was in the home at the time but was not hurt.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm hit the community of Briar, Missouri sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. There were additional reports of large tree limbs and power lines down across western parts of the county.

The National Weather Service say that preliminary indications show that the damage was caused by thunderstorm winds. However, they (NWS) are sending a survey crew out to the scene to investigate whether it was a tornado or straight line winds that could have caused the damage.

* 4:50 pm Update: The National Weather Service has determined that the damage was caused by a F2 tornado with peak winds of 140 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 7 miles and was an average width of 200 yards.