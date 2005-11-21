Ann Marie's Boutique - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ann Marie's Boutique

Affordable quality fashion jewelry, clothing, shoes and accessories from Ann Marie’s!  Choose from beautiful, stylish, unique and personalized bracelets, necklaces, chokers, rings and more.  You’ll find the right gift for that special person or occasion with unique clothing and accessory lines such as Lucky Brand Jeans, Junk Gypsy, My Flat inLondon, Kenzie Girl, and Yellow Box Shoes.  We’re your one stop fashion headquarters!For more information, visit our website at www.annmariesboutique.com.Location

103 East Stoddard

Dexter, MO  63841 
573-614-4477Hours

10 – ish to 5-ish

Tuesday through Saturday

 

 

  • Christmas Shoppe Giveaway 2006

    Enter to win a $25 gift certificate from one of our participating Christmas Shoppe sponsors.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for entering!

Powered by Frankly