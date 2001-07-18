Do you appreciate a woman with long hair, who can twist it up into all sorts of pretty styles? Hairagami claims to let you whip your hair up into various styles quickly and easily. A short video tape helps you understand how to use Hairagami, which promises to be "fast, easy, and comfortable." The snap-action hair pieces are intended for shoulder length or longer hair. And that means Amy Cole is a great candidate! She's a ballerina used to putting her hair in a bun. But she's not used to Hairagami, and that's evident by the fact that the hair clips continue to snap shut before she wants them to. Hairagami bills itself as the art of folding hair, made possible by the unique, automatic curling action of the hair clips. The glamor guide warns to 'be patient.' It even suggests you practice unrolling and rolling the clips, until you feel you have control. Amy did that. But with Hairagami -- snap, crackle, pop! --are no longer only the sounds of a good breakfast! Amy works with her hair for an hour, trying the simplest of styles. The clips repeatedly snap out of control, hurting her hand and causing her to make lots of aggravated faces! She finally gets her hair up into something that in no way resembles the picture. "Does it look like the video?" she laughingly asks. "I think you need to practice a few more times!" I suggest. We share a good laugh. "I think you have to hold onto it at all times, at both ends," Amy says after the Hairagami snaps shut for the umpteeth time. She manages to get her hair up into the basic bun a couple of more times, but always with hair poking out or a lopsided look. "Does it look pretty?"she jokes. Hairagami obviously does not work well with layered hair, though the product promises to work on all hair types, as long as its shoulder length or longer. Time and time again, Hairagami just makes for a hairy situation. "Ow! It's tight on my head!" Amy exclaims after she manages to squeeze into another bun. "And it's kind of ugly! Who has time to stand here and do this?" The snap-action scrunchie, which is for fancy ponytails, is easier to use than the Hairagami. And Amy gets a ponytail to look almost like the picture. But it doesn't feel secure. Amy says it feels like it's going to fall out. Amy Jacquin decides to try the Hairagami on Amy's hair. It has to be easier than doing your own, right? "Well, this is really annoying!" Jacquin mumbles as she messes with Amy's hair. A co-worker at KFVS with longer, all-one-length hair, tries Hairagami. She does make a couple of the styles work for her. But even she says it's very time-consuming, and difficult to control. And the clips actually flew out of her hands and shot across the room several times. She says the clips are too dangerous to use around her infant! So all things considered, the 'art of folding hair' turns out to be a forgery. Hairagami earns a 'D.'