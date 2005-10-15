SIU Coach Collapses During Game

By: Heartland News

CARBONDALE, IL --Southern Illinois University head football coach Jerry Kill collapsed during a football game against Illinois State Saturday evening. According to SIU Sports Information Director Tom Weber, Kill had a seizure on the sidelines with under a minute left in the game.

This isn't the first time Coach Kill, 44-years old, has had seizures. While at SIU, Kill has had three seizures. However, according to Weber, this is the coach's first since 2002.

Medical crews took Kill to Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

The #1-ranked Salukis (4-2) lost the game to Illinois State 61-35.