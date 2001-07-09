Does it Work: Workweek 'Hairathon' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does it Work: Workweek 'Hairathon'

We've had dozens of e-mails, piles of phone calls, and people just stopping us on the streets. Everyone wants Amy Jacquin to put the same thing to the test: those hair removal products. So, we're going to. We're taking 5 of the most-popular hair-removal products, to try them before you buy them. It's the Heartland News 'Does it Work Workweek Hairathon.'

Powered by Frankly