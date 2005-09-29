About Spa 151 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

About Spa 151

Spa 151 is a full service spa located in downtown Cape Girardeau.  We are located in a historic building on the corner of Spanish and William Streets.

Location:
151 S. Spanish St.
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 651-0772
email: info@spa151.com

Spa Hours:
Monday - Thursday, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday, 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

