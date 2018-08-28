8/28/18 - War For The Wheel

Rivalries can also be defined inside families. This Saturday's game between SEMO and Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Arkansas may not be a rivalry to some, but in the Conroy house it is. We are a house divided. Our daughter, Mary, is a junior at Arkansas State University and LOVES her Red Wolves. Our son, Jack, transferred to SEMO when we moved to Cape Girardeau and he is a proud Redhawk and enjoying his new university.