8/28/18 - War For The Wheel

By Chris Conroy KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager
The War for the Wheel is on!
This week Heartland News Sports Director Todd Richards told us about the longstanding football rivalry between Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Starting with the 2018 season, the match-up between the two schools is called the "War for the Wheel."
The rivalry between to two school dates back to 1909 when SEMO and SIU used to cross the Mississippi River by boat to play each other. One year, SIU's boat sunk and players had to swim to shore.
Rivalries can also be defined inside families. This Saturday's game between SEMO and Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Arkansas may not be a rivalry to some, but in the Conroy house it is. We are a house divided. Our daughter, Mary, is a junior at Arkansas State University and LOVES her Red Wolves. Our son, Jack, transferred to SEMO when we moved to Cape Girardeau and he is a proud Redhawk and enjoying his new university.
Recently while speaking at a local Rotary club, I was asked who I'm rooting for. I believe in the hometown team. I'll have my Redhawks gear on to support SEMO and our son Jack. But I'll also sport a button that says "Proud A-State Parent" because our daughter is important too.
When SEMO and SIU take each other on in the first ever "War of the Wheel" in Carbondale September 15th, I encourage everyone to be there and support their favorite team. As for this weekend's game between Arkansas State and SEMO? I'm just trying to stay out of trouble.
Having fun with rivalries while supporting our athletes and our schools makes this A Better Heartland.
