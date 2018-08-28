Schools undergo active shooter training in Perry Co., IL

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois sheriff brought a lesson in safety to schools in the area.
The Tamaroa Grade School and District 204 School staff went through Active Shooter Response Training.
Sheriff Steve Bareis and Sergeant Rustin Juhl with the Du Quoin Police Department served instructed participants using an option-based approach to responding to a threat of violence.
The training uses a curriculum from Tier One Tactical Solutions according to Bareis.
The classes teach three options for response:
- Evade (shelter in place)
- Evacuate (run to safety)
- Engage the subject to distract and delay so authorities can respond
Officials said two scenarios were used that teachers had to decide what to do for their safety.
The training also teaches trauma first aid. Teachers were taught how to use a tourniquet, pressure dressings, and bandages.
Bareis said the number one reason for deaths in active shooter situations are injuries where victims have lost too much blood.
This training is available to areas schools, businesses, and churches upon request. For further information contact Sheriff Steve Bareis at 618-357-5212.
