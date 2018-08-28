Weakley Co., TN suspect's cell phone leads to arrest of 3 on drug charges

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on drug charges by officials with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department according to investigators.
Investigator Captain Randall McGowan said on Monday, Aug. 27 investigators from the sheriff's department executed a search warrant at a house on Old Hwy 22 and recovered more than 1/2 ounce of crystal methamphetamine along with several sets of digital scales, a loaded 308 caliber rifle and meth pipes.
James Matthew Hall, 43, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to McGowan, after investigators arrived at the sheriff's office Hall's cell phone continued to ring.
Investigators answered the phone pretending to be Hall and arranged a sale of methamphetamine to 21-year-old Taja Allen of Greenfield, Tennessee. McGowan said a meeting was set up at a convenience store in Dresden and deputies arrested Allen, 32-year-old Sabrina Ricketts of Bradford and 25-year-old Brianna O'callaghan of Martin.
They were charged with a criminal attempt to possess methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McGowan said a small amount of meth was found in the car the three were in. While Allen was talking to investigators he stated he had $120 to buy meth with and when he was taken into custody he had $120 in cash on his person.
More charges may be pending in the case.
