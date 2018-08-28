First Alert: The Heat is on

First Alert 10pm forecast 8/28
By Marsha Heller | August 28, 2018 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:52 AM

(KFVS) - Extreme heat and humidity are sticking around for another day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels-like temperatures will top out between 98 and 103 degrees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

There is a small chance we will see a stray rain shower, but there are better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Heartland on Wednesday.

We are outlooked for a low threat of severe weather. Damaging winds are the greatest threat.

The holiday weekend looks hot and humid with scattered storms.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.