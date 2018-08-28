Crews working to restore power in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A power outage early Tuesday morning left several in Jackson, Missouri waking up without electricity.
According to the Jackson Police Department, the outage was on the west side of town.
Dispatchers received dozens of calls reporting outages or asking questions this morning.
Police ask that if your power is out you do not call 911 or the police department to report the outage.
Police said they do not know how long the power will be out.
They directed residents to call Jackson Public Works at 573-243-2300 to report an outage or get an estimated time when the power will be restored.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.