What you need to know Aug. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Tuesday, Aug. 28.
First Alert Forecast
It will be hot and humid all day. Feels-like temperatures will top out between 98 and 103 degrees.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a small chance we will see a stray rain shower.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in to the Heartland tomorrow. We are outlooked for a "low" threat of severe weather.
Wednesday brings the best chance for widespread rainy weather. Damaging winds are the greatest threat tomorrow.
The holiday weekend looks hot and humid with scattered storms. The northern half of the Heartland is most likely to see weekend storms.
A man is safe after swimming to shore from his disabled boat at Barkley Dam in Lyon County, Kentucky.
A fire truck overturned while responding to a fire in Calloway Co., KY
One Illinois farmer said hemp growth comes at a time when the agricultural economy could use a boost.
A green pest that kills ash trees is spreading to Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
A Nurse is under investigation and is not seeing patients after an anti-vaccine post.
A teen battling cancer was told she couldn't wear a hat in her school picture.
