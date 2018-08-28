SEMO and SIU football rivarly proclaimed "War for the Wheel"



When the series first began, SEMO and SIU used to cross the Mississippi River by boat. One year, SIU's boat sunk and players had to swim to shore.



"This is a fun way to celebrate the longtime football rivalry between SEMO and SIU," said Redhawks head coach Tom Matukewicz. "These schools have a lot of history and tradition, and I think the War for the Wheel makes the rivalry more special for fans on both sides of the Mississippi River."



"This matchup has evolved into a spirited rivalry over the years, including the first-ever college football game at Busch Stadium in 2013," added SIU head coach Nick Hill. "Creating a 'trophy' to play for just adds to the excitement."