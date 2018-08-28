Emerald Ash Borer spreads to Cape Girardeau Co., MO

A green pest that basically kills every ash trees it infests is spreading to Cape Girardeau county and could cost more cities and homeowners money.
Community forester Jennifer Behnken, with the Missouri Department of Conservation says two traps in north Cape County have caught adult Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB.
"The hardest challenge is that EAB can go undetected," Behnken said. "We are basically on the tail end and we are just trying to keep up with it as it's making this march across Missouri."
The first EAB in Missouri was confirmed in July 2008, and now Cape Girardeau is one of 53 counties where there has been a confirmed sighting of the metallic green beetle from Asia.
Behnken says the first one in the Southeast region was discovered near Lake Wappapello. While the invasive bug can fly up to five miles, Behnken says humans are part of the problem.
"There has been a presence especially in areas we've had campgrounds and active sawmills," she said. "Really where a lot of wood has been transported over a long period of time inadvertently being spread that way without us knowing about it for probably a few years."
Behnken says the larva form of EAB burrows under the bark and slowly cuts an ash tree off from water and nutrients.
"So EAB typically starts at the top of the tree and works its way down, so the first thing you're going to look for is dieback starting at the top of the tree," she said. "But also woodpecker damage, blonding, bark splitting and those 'D' shaped holes are some of the big symptoms that it is really going to show that it's EAB."
Behnken says there's no cure, but there are things you can do to slow down the spread.
The most important is by burning firewood in the same area you got it from.
"It's excellent firewood. A lot of people use it," Behnken said. "That is why we have the don't move firewood campaign. That is why we say burn it where you buy it. We want to try to minimize that transportation of it as much as possible."
Some identifying factors of an ash tree are it's diamond shaped bark, it's branches grow opposite of each other, and the compound leaves that are symmetrical and come to a point.
If you or your community has ash trees, Behnken suggests treating them with an insecticide or removing them once they have been hit by EAB.
"When you're talking about a 100 percent mortality rate in your canopies in your towns and in your municipalities are 30, 40, 50 percent ash you have a major problem that essentially feels like it comes out of nowhere, so that is quite an economic impact."
Behnken is also chairman of the Cape Girardeau tree board.
Although EAB has not been found in the city limits yet, she says about 10 percent of the trees in Cape are ash and that removal can get quite expensive.
"For a city to remove it you're talking about between $300 to $600 a tree,"Behnken said. "If you're talking about a homeowner that has one in their yard, and it has power lines and your house, and you're taking a lot of time to remove it, it can go $2,000 to $3,000."
Behnken says Cape does not plant any new ash trees and suggests other replacements like oak, yellow wood, black gum, and bald cypress. She says it's better to have a variety trees in every city.
"When we planted ash trees did we ever think we were going to have an insect that would kill them all? No," Behnken said. "Really the long term message is not having a monoculture of species because we simply can not determine what futuristic event might decimate a particular type of tree."
