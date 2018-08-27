Missouri governor considering special legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month.
Parson told reporters Monday at the Capitol that he has had discussions with House and Senate members about whether to have a special session and, if so, what topics to address.
The governor's comments came after he was asked whether he was considering calling a special session - potentially to include ethics legislation.
Some lawmakers are interested in passing their own ethics bill in advance of a November ballot measure that seeks to amend the constitution to limit lobbyist gifts, revamp campaign contribution limits and change the way legislative districts are drawn.
A special session likely would occur around the time of the annual veto session on Sept. 12.
