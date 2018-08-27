Beggs Family Farm thanks first responders with corn maze

BLODGETT, MO (KFVS) - Beggs Family Farm is saying thank you to our first responders with a special corn maze.
The maze features a police car, a fire truck, and an ambulance. It also reads, "Thank A Local Hero."
The farm has had a corn maze as part of their farm festival for the last 16 years. Every year it's a different theme.
The tribute for the maze attraction, along with organizing a special first responder event has been planned for years.
Beggs Family Farm opens on September 29 this year and will be open through the month of October.
They plan on holding a special first responder event featuring local first responders at the end of October on their last weekend.
For more information on this special maze and the farm festivities, click here.
