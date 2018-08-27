Fire truck overturns while responding to a fire in Calloway Co., KY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Calloway County Deputies responded to a fire truck crash on Monday, Aug. 27.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, 911 received a call about the crash on Butterworth Road near Jones Sparkman Road in West Calloway County at 7:15 a.m.
William Call of Murray was driving a 2007 Freightliner fire truck while responding to a report of a fire.
While traveling south on Butterworth Road, the fire truck left the side of the road before overturning.
Call was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for minor injuries.
