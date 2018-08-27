New Southeast scholarship to benefit 70 percent of incoming freshmen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University scholarship will benefit 70 percent of incoming freshmen.
Southeast launched a new comprehensive scholarship program effective with the fall 2019 semester.
The new Copper Dome Scholarship Program is designed with what students, parents, faculty and others said are important, including test optional criteria, superscoring and stackable awards providing the opportunity for Copper Dome and President's scholarship values to increase every year.
It also allows students to keep the need-based aid they receive, including the Federal Pell Grant.
"Preparing students to graduate is our number one goal at Southeast," said Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success. "We want students to begin with the end in mind, knowing they've made the right decision to attend Southeast, to learn here, to grow here and to graduate from here. The Copper Dome Scholarship Program sets them on that path."
Under the new program, an estimated 70 percent of Southeast's freshman class will be scholarship eligible.
In addition, awards will increase each year, keeping pace with the cost of attendance, she said.
Southeast tuition and fees for Missouri undergraduates have increased just 7.8 percent over the past five years. She also emphasized the scholarship program will allow students to combine the Copper Dome and President's scholarships with endowed scholarships and need-based financial aid.
"We recognize that nearly 50 percent of all new students qualify for the Federal Pell Grant and/or the Access Missouri need-based grant," Below said. "Our new program was designed to add Southeast scholarships to the grants they receive to reduce their financial burden and cumulative student debt."
We want to invest in our students, she said. The new scholarship program and the associated renewal requirements are intended to support the goal of retaining at least 80 percent of first-time, full-time students and of graduating at least 60 percent of the Southeast student population.
The Copper Dome Scholarship Program replaces the current academic scholarship program, however, all awards made to students enrolling for the fall 2018 semester will be honored.
