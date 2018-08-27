Local veterans compete in National Veterans Golden Age Games

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KFVS) - Two local veterans competed at the 2018 National Veterans Golden Age Games.
The event was held in Albuquerque, New Mexico and took place in early August.
Perry James, Vietnam Veteran from Corning, Arkansas, has been competing in the event since 2012 and has medaled in several events since then.
James says he has been inspired to improve his health while training for the games, noting that losing weight and learning to control his diabetes has him feeling better than he has in years.
Mary Bader, Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom veteran, attended her first competition in 2016. Bader is from Wappapello, Missouri, and has also lost weight and improved her health, despite a surgery setback that prevented her from attending the 2017 games. Over the last two years, Bader has returned with four bronze medals and two ribbons.
The 2019 games will be held in Anchorage, Alaska and James and Bader say they hope to see more of their colleagues join the competition.
