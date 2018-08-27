Weakley Co., TN officer hit with vehicle while directing school traffic

DRESDEN, TN (KFVS) - A Missouri man is charged after police said he hit an officer with his vehicle in Dresden, Tennessee.
Police said 66-year-old Anita Braddy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to exercise due caution.
According to officials with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 27 after 7 a.m. deputies responded to the Dresden Middle School.
Police said one of their officers was hit by a car as he was directing school traffic. The incident report said witnesses saw the officer attempting to keep a car driven by Braddy from turning a certain direction.
When the officer approached the vehicle to explain to Braddy why they couldn't turn, Braddy accelerated and ran over the officer.
Braddy was arrested by a deputy and the officer was taken to an area hospital.
The officer's condition is unknown at this time.
