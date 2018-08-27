Southeast Hospice offers annual children’s grief camp

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Hospice C.O.O.L. Camp (Children Overcoming Outstanding Loss) will offer its annual one-day grief support camp to children ages 6-15 who have experienced a loss due to death of a friend or family member.
The camp will be held Saturday, October 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The camp is free of charge for any child in the region and includes supplies, activities and lunch.
C.O.O.L Camp is facilitated by a professional staff trained in grief and loss.
Specially trained volunteers assist facilitators with groups and in other areas to make the day a safe and enjoyable time for the children participating.
The day's activities for C.O.O.L. Camp are not what most assume when they hear the phrase "grief support group."
Facilitators have invested many hours in designing activities, discussions and games which use a hands-on method of teaching the principles of grief in fun and interactive ways.
This is a place for kids to be around other peers who have experienced similar tragedies in their lives; allowing them a safe place to express their thoughts and feelings while learning positive coping strategies which promote healing.
Children must pre-register and a phone interview must be completed with the camp coordinator or bereavement counselor and a child's parent or guardian to discuss individual needs of participants to make sure staffing is appropriate to meet campers' needs.
At that time the location of camp and instructions for attending are provided.
C.O.O.L. Camp is funded solely by donations made to the Southeast Hospice Grace Fund through SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
If you know of a child who has experienced a loss, please contact Lynn Boren at Southeast Hospice for more information, (573)335-6208 ext. 2067 or lboren@sehealth.org.
