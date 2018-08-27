Suspect not located as Weakley Co., TN officials investigate stabbing

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Officers in Weakley County, Tennessee are investigating a stabbing.
Deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department said on Aug. 26 at 2:15 a.m. they responded to a residence on Stallings Rd east of Dresden, Tn after they received a report that someone had been stabbed.
Deputies learned that 32-year-old Randal Lee Cowan of the Stallings Rd address had been stabbed twice in the chest by 47-year-old Larry Ogle during an argument.
Cowan was flown by helicopter to a medical center in Memphis. Deputies said Ogle left the scene prior to the deputies arriving.
The victim has been released from the hospital. Warrants for aggravated assault have been signed by deputies for Ogle's arrest but he has not been located at this time.
The case is still under investigation at this time.
