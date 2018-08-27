MO Governor announces new Director of DPS

MO Governor announces new Director of DPS
By Jasmine Adams and Marsha Heller | August 27, 2018 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 1:30 PM
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the new DPS Director. (Source: Gov. Mike Parson Facebook page)
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the new DPS Director. (Source: Gov. Mike Parson Facebook page)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the new Director of the Department of Public Safety on Monday, August 27.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Gov. Parson announced Colonel Sandra Karsten as the State's next Director of Public Safety at a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol.

The conference began at 11 a.m. in the Governor's Office in front of a crowd.

"Colonel Karsten is an exemplary public servant, and throughout her 33-year law enforcement career, she's demonstrated the professionalism and integrity for which the Missouri State Highway Patrol is known," Parson said. "She's a strong, focused leader who has never shied away from tough decisions, and understands the importance of teamwork. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is better, thanks to her service. We are excited and have great confidence in her to lead the Department of Public Safety."

Earlier in August, Charles A. (Drew) Juden, a Heartland native, announced he was leaving the position as Missouri's Director of the Department of Public Safety, effective August 31.

Juden took the post at the request of then-Governor Eric Greitens and was sworn in on February 10, 2017.

Prior to the appointment, Juden served 16 years as Director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Colonel Karsten will assume the role of DPS Director effective September 1, 2018, and await Missouri Senate confirmation.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.