MO Governor announces new Director of DPS

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the new Director of the Department of Public Safety on Monday, August 27.
Gov. Parson announced Colonel Sandra Karsten as the State's next Director of Public Safety at a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol.
The conference began at 11 a.m. in the Governor's Office in front of a crowd.
Earlier in August, Charles A. (Drew) Juden, a Heartland native, announced he was leaving the position as Missouri's Director of the Department of Public Safety, effective August 31.
Juden took the post at the request of then-Governor Eric Greitens and was sworn in on February 10, 2017.
Prior to the appointment, Juden served 16 years as Director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Colonel Karsten will assume the role of DPS Director effective September 1, 2018, and await Missouri Senate confirmation.
