Fort Campbell soldiers trying out 3D demolition parts

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Some Fort Campbell soldiers will perform a proof of concept at a demolition range this week using 3D printed components.
The post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line said the parts were made at Vanderbilt University with assistance from the mechanical engineering department.
The 101st Airborne Division said in a news release that the parts were designed using computer-aided design systems and modeled after the M303 special operations forces demolition kit. The kid contains metal and plastic parts to be packed with explosives as well as a tripod and sights for aiming the explosive device.
Soldiers from the 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans," 101st Airborne will conduct the demolition range at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the post.
