First Alert: Hot and humid start to the week

(KFVS) - Get ready for another hot and humid day.
A few counties are officially under a heat advisory, but everyone in the Heartland will feel more like 100 degrees this afternoon.
Actual high temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.
There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high heat and humidity continue Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over Wednesday into Thursday which will bring a little relief to the heat.
