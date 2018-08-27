First Alert: Hot and humid start to the week

By Jasmine Adams | August 27, 2018 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 9:09 AM

(KFVS) - Get ready for another hot and humid day.

A few counties are officially under a heat advisory, but everyone in the Heartland will feel more like 100 degrees this afternoon.

Actual high temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.

There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high heat and humidity continue Tuesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over Wednesday into Thursday which will bring a little relief to the heat.

