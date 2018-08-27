What you need to know Aug. 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Aug. 27.
First Alert Forecast
It feels like summer again across the Heartland.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the hot and humid conditions will stick around through Tuesday.
A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, but that won't bring in cooler temperatures.
It will have clouds, rain, and storms.
Making headlines
Two people in Paducah, Kentucky were arrested after complaints of alleged prostitution.
Hundreds gathered together in Chester, Illinois to commemorate the day the first Illinois Constitution was signed.
Missouri schools are working to ensure students' college plans stay on track.
A man was arrested in Poplar Bluff for Knoxville, Tennessee rape charges.
Trending web stories
A Kentucky man is accused of trying to burgle his cousin for several items including a cheese grater.
A unique gender reveal brought a California mother to tears.
