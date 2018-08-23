Cape Girardeau man charged with murder in deadly Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested for the Thursday, Aug. 23 deadly shooting in Sikeston.
Nineteen-year-old Shamar A. Lowe of Cape Girardeau was arrested by Sikeston DPS detectives on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Lowe has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with a felony arrest.
Lowe’s bond is set at $200,000 cash only.
Officers are still searching for an additional suspect.
Asst. Chief James McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public safety said 27-year-old Marcus De’Andres Price was shot and killed while he was sitting in front of a house on the 500 block of Kendall St. around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.
Police were back on the scene after daybreak using metal detectors to look for evidence and speaking with neighbors.
Sikeston DPS was assisted by the SEMO Major Case Squad, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.
