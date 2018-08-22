Leaders with Mid-Continent Nail hoping to see tariff exclusion process through

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Mid-Continent Steel and Wire is hoping to the see the exclusion process through.
Company officials say the nail company is still trying to hang on and they hope to see this tariff exclusion process through.
In an email they describe the process as "far to slow" and admit the nail factory's deteriorating sales and workforce may force them to shut down before they even get a response from the U.S. Commerce Department.
Since the steel tariff took effect June 1 roughly 200 employees have been laid off at the nail factory and orders are down more than 70 percent compared to last September.
However Mid-Continent staff say they’re seeing encouraging signs from the administration and believe state officials who have visited the nail factory are helping to move the exclusion through.
This meeting has been in the works since June 1, and its a step in Mid-Continent Steel and Wire's goal to be excluded from steel tariffs that have hurt their business.
George Skarich, vice president of Mid-Continent, and Chris Pratt, the operations manager of the Poplar Bluff nail factory sat down with U.S. Secretary Of Commerce Wilbur Ross on August 21.
Pratt said they had a healthy discussion and a chance to talk about the urgent situation the nail company is dealing with.
So far the company says it's lost 70 percent of its business and more than 150 jobs, and Pratt says those numbers are going up every week.
While leaders at the nail factory believe this meeting helped their cause there has been no confirmation yet on whether their tariff exclusion has been accepted or declined.
