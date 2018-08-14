Red Bud, IL pharmacy owner pleads guilty to fraudulent charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Red Bud pharmacist and owner of Gibson's Discount Drugs pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday, Aug. 14.
29-year-old Steven P. Gibson pled guilty to charges that he engaged in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs by submitting false claims for fraudulent prescription medications to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies that were not authorized by a physician.
His sentencing has been continued to Jan. 22, 2019 in Benton, Ill.
Gibson will face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release on each of the two counts to which he pled guilty.
During his plea hearing, Gibson admitted that he submitted false and fraudulent claims in the names of family members and pharmacy customers for prescription medication.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved