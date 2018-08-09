Shawnee Community College’s grand opening of Cairo extension center

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - The historic opening of the new Shawnee Extension Center in Cairo will be on Thursday, Dec. 20.
The extension center is located at 517 Center St. in Cairo.
The event is scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Guest speakers will be joining to celebrate the event.
According to Shawnee Community College President Peggy Bradford, the college Board of Trustees has voted to move forward accepting plans to renovate the new location of the Cairo Center.
The new site was made available through a generous donation by a friend of the college and Shawnee alumni Edward Smith.
Superintendent of Cairo School District, Dr. Andrea Evers says that several students that graduated last year were able to make gains on their college education through Shawnee Community College.
The college extension center is currently located in the high school.
Dr. Evers said the building will allow those from the community to take advantage of Shawnee Community College classes more easily since only high school students who have a duel enrollment are able to take classes during school hours.
She credits Bradford for starting a dialogue and listening to the needs of the district and obtaining the new building.
Evers said the new building will add value to the city.
"We've been underserved for decades and so to now have a permanent home is just going to be a major leap towards equity in the community college system," Evers said. "Making-term term commitment in the community of Cairo is the fairest and most equitable to distribute education resources in this community college district."
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.