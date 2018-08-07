8/7/18 - Summer Blood Drive

KFVS12 and the local American Red Cross are teaming up for the annual KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive, a region-wide effort to supply the area with much-needed blood supplies. Blood collected during the KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive comes at an important time for the Red Cross. In the Missouri-Illinois region, the Red Cross must collect nearly 800 blood products each day to keep up with demand. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, so they must be replenished constantly. According to the Red Cross, the two annual KFVS12 Blood Drives have set the standard throughout the entire Midwest for single event collection totals, collecting nearly 26,000 units in the past 22 years. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.