8/7/18 - Summer Blood Drive

By Chris Conroy KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager
Imagine being in a terrible accident, and the only thing between you and death is the generosity of a total stranger. That is the reality when it comes to donating blood. This Friday and Saturday is your chance to give part of yourself to help strangers.
KFVS12 and the local American Red Cross are teaming up for the annual KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive, a region-wide effort to supply the area with much-needed blood supplies. Blood collected during the KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive comes at an important time for the Red Cross. In the Missouri-Illinois region, the Red Cross must collect nearly 800 blood products each day to keep up with demand. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, so they must be replenished constantly. According to the Red Cross, the two annual KFVS12 Blood Drives have set the standard throughout the entire Midwest for single event collection totals, collecting nearly 26,000 units in the past 22 years. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
This year's KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive is sponsored by Subway and Papa John's Pizza. So, if you give a little bit of yourself, you will get a $3 gift card good at participating Subway locations, plus a special Red Cross t-shirt supplied by Papa John's in return. I invite you to roll up your sleeves and donate at the annual KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive this Friday and Saturday.
Go to KFVS12.com/summerblood for times and locations across the Heartland. Walk-ups are always welcome but you're also encouraged to schedule an appointment on that web page to help reduce wait times.
Do your part to help a friend...even if they're a stranger