Harrisburg, IL woman enters not guilty plea in animal shelter dispute

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - According to the sheriff's office, a Harrisburg, Illinois woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting employees at a southern Illinois animal shelter.
According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday, July 26 just before 1 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the St. Francis C.A.R.E. facility, on Country Club Road in Murphysboro. The report was for some sort of a disturbance.
Sade Dajon Brown, 24, of Harrisburg, Illinois, was arrested for aggravated battery. Brown pleaded not guilty in court last week for three counts of misdemeanor battery.
Brown is out on bond and is due back in court in October.
Diane Daugherty said she appreciates all the phone calls and text and is going to try to get “justice for the situation.”
Dave Lion of St. Francis Care said he is doing better than the others who were allegedly attacked. He is back at work. Lion said there was a dispute in the lobby, things were getting heated and he came in and told her to leave. It was all over an injured dog.
At that point, he says the woman "sucker punched" the veterinarian in the side of the head and Lion tackled her and "took her down." Lion let her up and "she punched the receptionist on the way out."
Deputies responded to the area and found the woman a short distance away from the shelter.
An investigation showed the woman had a disagreement with the facility and hit several employees.
Two people received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle.
