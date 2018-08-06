Cape Girardeau woman turns self in, accused of embezzling from non-profit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A woman who was wanted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department has turned herself in.
According to police, 40-year-old Elizabeth J. Hann, who’s accused of embezzling more than $120,000, turned herself into the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 3 at around 2 p.m.
Her court hearing was rescheduled to August 20. Hann faces two counts of felony stealing.
Hann's bond is set at $50,000 cash only and she is not to leave the state of Missouri.
She was serving as treasurer for Mac’s Mission, a non-profit Missouri state licensed animal rescue group when she allegedly started taking money from November 8, 2016, through September 23, 2017, according to police.
According to the police probable cause statement, Charity workers claim Hann regularly attended casinos in Cape Girardeau and the St. Louis areas and received free drinks, food, concert tickets, hotel rooms and cruise tickets.
Mac's Mission specializes in helping animals with special needs.
