Lang's Jewelry Store is the oldest family owned business in the area still operating in the same location by the same family. Purchased in 1916 by Hugo August Lang, the established jewelry business is now in it's third generation. Although there have been some changes and additions over the years, a 1905 photograph provided the idea for the interior restoration in 2001. This year, the business's 90th anniversary, Roger and Judith Anne renovated the outside of the building to match the historic feel of the interior.

In September of 1966, Lang Jewelers was one of the fist businesses to "slipcover" their building with aluminum. New at the time, a flat aluminum canopy replced the canvas awning and included a neon sign with the name Lang's Jeweler in 2-foot letters. Carpeting was installed over the linoleum flooring and the cast iron facade original to the building was removed and stored in the earthen basement below.

Now, 40 years later, the original cast iron is back in it's rightful place. Without pictures to guidet the placement of the iron, the old front was reconstructed from scratch, so to speak. Five layers of paint were removed and it was repainted a soft white to accent the red bricka nd a new canvas awning. The original doors with their solid brass hardware had been saved by Roger's cousing and are also being reused. The double doors still inform all who enter that the store is "Air-Conditioned Inside" just as they did long ago. New carpeting ahs replace the old and store has taken on a new look. Although the look may be new, the front is actually over 100 years old.

The store is now a replica of how it looked in 1905 when H.A. Lang first apprenticed for Wieler Jeweler's. Walking into the store is like walking back in time and into a simpler way of life. Roger Lang still runs the business about the same way his grandfather and his father and uncle before him.

Over the years Lang's has always offered the finest in jewelry, watches and repairs. A large selection of diamond solitaires as well as gemstone jewelry is still available along with baby jewelry and crystal gifts. Roger has also added antique clocks and estate jewelry and recently, to compliment the new windows, Jewelry Armoires and boxes were added to use for display and are also for sale.

Lang's has been helping old and new customers with their jewelry selections for over 80 years. Yet it is still a place where some "stay a spell" to share a story or joke, a place whose reputation is still important, and a place you know you can trust for the best quality and price.

Location:

Downtown Cape

126 North Main Street

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-334-2404