Teacher who protected students in school shooting to be SIU Homecoming grand marshal

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Jason Seaman, the teacher who protected students during a school shooting in May, is coming back to Carbondale as Grand Homecoming Marshal.
Homecoming celebrations will be October 14-20.
Seaman was a four-year football player for the Salukis.
“There are so many memories that come flooding back when I think of my time in Carbondale and with Saluki football,” Seaman said. “So many memories bring a smile to my face. Saluki football is near and dear to my heart because it gave me an opportunity to meet some lifelong friends and grow as a person.”
He was in his fourth year as a seventh grade science teacher in Indiana in May when a student entered his classroom and began firing.
Seaman tackled the shooter and in the process, took shots to the abdomen, forearm and hip. Luckily, no one died in the shooting and only one student was shot, Ella Whistler was seriously injured.
“When it all happened, I just reacted," he told SIUC. “The main goal was to get all the kids out as quickly and safely as possible.”
He said the outpouring of support, love and generosity for him and Whistler has been heartwarming and led to a heightened awareness and concern among people for one another.
The Salukis will take on the Indiana State University Sycamores at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.