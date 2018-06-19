School of medicine, training facility groundbreaking in Carbondale, IL

School of medicine, training facility groundbreaking in Carbonda - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The groundbreaking ceremony for a new medical school took place in Carbondale, Illinois.

Officials started the ceremony Monday morning, on June 19.

This will be the site of the new Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Medicine and Southern Illinois Healthcare medical training facility according to the Carbondale Police Department. 

