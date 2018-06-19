Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Gov. appointment

A new bachelor’s degree in agricultural business has been approved for the University of Tennessee at Martin by the UT Board of Trustees.
Ferry operators will meet with state and local officials on Monday, June 25 to discuss the future of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the cooler weather will stick around today because clouds and rain showers will rotate through.
An officer with the Carbondale Police Department was given a week of unpaid leave after advertising a coffee mug on social media that portrayed a resident.
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
