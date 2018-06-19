5 children injured, 1 driver wanted after collision in McCracken Co., KY

Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A two-vehicle crash on Clarks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky left 5 children injured according to the sheriff's office on June 18. Officials are still searching for one of the drivers involved.

Deputies said it happened at 7:13 p.m. when they were dispatched to the collision on Clarks River Road.

Witnesses told deputies a white truck left Jamestown Plaza at 4537 Clarks River Road. They said the truck turned and went west in the eastbound lanes for a short distance before turning and heading west in the westbound lanes.

Deputies said the actions of the truck caused several vehicles to have to stop suddenly.

One of the vehicles that stopped was operated by Sunnie Edging, 33, of Grand Rivers according to officials. After stopping she was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Brooke Wilson, 28, of Paducah, who was unable to stop in time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Wilson had five children in her vehicle at the time of the collision. Deputies said neither Wilson or any of the children were wearing a seat belt or in a child booster seat at the time of the collision. The children ranged in ages from seven to 10 years old.

They were taken to an area hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries. Edging and her passenger 39-year-old Shannon Edging of Grand Rivers, were not injured.

Deputies cited Wilson at the hospital for failure to wear a seat belt, child booster seat violation, and careless driving.

The truck that left Jamestown Plaza did not stop. If anyone has any information on the identity of the person driving that vehicle please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (270)444-4719. The investigation into this collision is continuing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Reidland Farley Fire Department

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.