First Alert: Warm, calm start to the day

Head to the pool to beat the heat (Source: AP Images)

It's another warm, calm start to the day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area. Feels like numbers will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

There is a chance for a few more isolated showers and thunderstorms today.

Better rain chances move in Wednesday through Friday. Scattered storms will hold temperatures down a little too.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.