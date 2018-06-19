First Alert: Warm, calm start to the day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Warm, calm start to the day

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Head to the pool to beat the heat (Source: AP Images) Head to the pool to beat the heat (Source: AP Images)
(KFVS) -

It's another warm, calm start to the day.  

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area.  Feels like numbers will be in the mid to upper 90s. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

There is a chance for a few more isolated showers and thunderstorms today.  

Better rain chances move in Wednesday through Friday.  Scattered storms will hold temperatures down a little too.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 1979 Donna Summer

    This week in music: 1979 Donna Summer

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:55:37 GMT

    Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco. 

    Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco. 

  • 5 children injured, 1 driver wanted after collision in McCracken Co., KY

    5 children injured, 1 driver wanted after collision in McCracken Co., KY

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:24:13 GMT
    Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A two-vehicle crash on Clarks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky left 5 children injured according to the sheriff's office on June 18. Officials are still searching for one of the drivers involved.

    A two-vehicle crash on Clarks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky left 5 children injured according to the sheriff's office on June 18. Officials are still searching for one of the drivers involved.

  • Missing Carbondale man found safe after leaving on foot

    Missing Carbondale man found safe after leaving on foot

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:01:38 GMT
    Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

    Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.

    Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.

    •   
Powered by Frankly