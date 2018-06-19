KSP: Missing 24-year-old man found safe

A 24-year-old missing man has been found safe according to the Kentucky State Police.

The family in Graves County, Kentucky reported that James “Alex” Henderson had been missing since approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, June 18.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Henderson was last seen leaving his residence. Police said he left in his vehicle and could have been heading to the Boydsville Road area between the Kentucky state line and Palmersville, Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police requested the assistance of the public in locating this missing person.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.