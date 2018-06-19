Family reports 24-year-old man missing to KSP - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Family reports 24-year-old man missing to KSP

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Alex Henderson was reported missing on June 18 (Source: Kentucky State Police) Alex Henderson was reported missing on June 18 (Source: Kentucky State Police)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A family is Graves County, Kentucky has reported a 24-year-old man missing to the Kentucky State Police.

The family of James “Alex” Henderson reported that he has been missing since approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, June 18.

Henderson was last seen leaving his residence on US Highway 45 S in Water Valley. He left in his 1998 Gray Dodge Durango according to police.

Police said he may be heading to the Boydsville Road area between the Kentucky state line and Palmersville, Tennessee.

Alex is described as a white male, 6-foot-2-inches, 170 lbs., short brown hair, and gray eyes.

Kentucky State Police is requesting the assistance of the public in locating this missing person. Police are asking anyone who has seen Alex Henderson since 11 a.m. on Monday or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Sarah Burgess. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

