What you need to know June 19

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 19.

First Alert Forecast

It’s going to be hot again. Air temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but the feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be a few isolated storms this afternoon. The storms will probably not get to severe limits.

Today will be the best pool day because rain and thunderstorm chances pick up later in the week. The highest rain chances will be on Thursday and Friday.

It’s looking like Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Making headlines

Hamilton County Police are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.

Lawmakers are calling for the Trump administration to end the separation of families at the southern border.

The sheriff's department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Union County, Illinois.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the new lieutenant governor on Monday.

Trending web stories

Tuesday is Juneteenth; Here's why it's important.

Some burglars near Atlanta pulled off a stunt straight out of the first "Mission: Impossible" film.

