What you need to know June 19

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 19.

It’s going to be hot again. Air temperatures will top out in the lower 90s, but the feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be a few isolated storms this afternoon. The storms will probably not get to severe limits. 

Today will be the best pool day because rain and thunderstorm chances pick up later in the week. The highest rain chances will be on Thursday and Friday. 

It’s looking like Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Hamilton County Police are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.

Lawmakers are calling for the Trump administration to end the separation of families at the southern border.

The sheriff's department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Union County, Illinois.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the new lieutenant governor on Monday.

Tuesday is Juneteenth; Here's why it's important.

Some burglars near Atlanta pulled off a stunt straight out of the first "Mission: Impossible" film.

  • This week in music: 1979 Donna Summer

    Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco. 

  • 5 children injured, 1 driver wanted after collision in McCracken Co., KY

    Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Deputies said they are searching for one driver after the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    A two-vehicle crash on Clarks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky left 5 children injured according to the sheriff's office on June 18. Officials are still searching for one of the drivers involved.

  • Missing Carbondale man found safe after leaving on foot

    Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

    Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.

