What you need to know June 19

Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco.
Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco.
A two-vehicle crash on Clarks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky left 5 children injured according to the sheriff's office on June 18. Officials are still searching for one of the drivers involved.
A two-vehicle crash on Clarks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky left 5 children injured according to the sheriff's office on June 18. Officials are still searching for one of the drivers involved.
Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.
Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area. Feels like numbers will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area. Feels like numbers will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Hamilton County Police are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.
Hamilton County Police are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.
Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta, GA, by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot.
Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta, GA, by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
Karen Cooper and her five grandchildren were inside the home during the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Karen Cooper and her five grandchildren were inside the home during the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
African-American communities mark Juneteenth each year with barbecues, music, prayer, reunions and pilgrimages back to Galveston.
African-American communities mark Juneteenth each year with barbecues, music, prayer, reunions and pilgrimages back to Galveston.