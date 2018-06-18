Missing Carbondale man; suffers with mental problem

Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

Carbondale Police Department is requesting assistance in finding a missing adult.

56-year-old Tommy L. Ellis left his residence in the 900 block of West Burton Street between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, June 18.

He left on foot and walked in an unknown direction.

His clothing is unknown, but Ellis is described as 5'10", 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He suffers a cognitive deficiency due to a previous medical condition.

Anyone with any information on Ellis' whereabouts is asked to contact Carbondale Police Department.

