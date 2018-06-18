Missing Carbondale man found safe after leaving on foot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing Carbondale man found safe after leaving on foot

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Tommy L. Ellis went missing from his home at 900 block of West Burton Street in Carbondale on Monday, June 18. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.

They requested assistance in finding 56-year-old Tommy L. Ellis.

Ellis was found in Carbondale according to police.

Police said he left his residence between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, June 18.

He left on foot and walked in an unknown direction.

