Porch Pirate caught on camera in Cape Girardeau

A couple in Cape Girardeau posted this video over the weekend of a man coming up to their house and stealing a package.

A porch pirate was caught on camera through a front door surveillance system.

This is something we normally think about happening closer to the holidays and Sgt. Rick Schmidt says that's true, but they don't see it very often in the middle of the summer but it's a reminder to always be diligent.

"It reminds us that we have to be careful every day of the week, we can't take it for granted that it's 150 degrees outside and thieves aren't going to be out-- yes they are where there's a will there's a way and they will steal what they want. We are smarter than they are and we can take measures to keep them from stealing our packages," said Schmidt.

He suggested getting packages delivered to your office or even a friend or family's members house if you know they'll be home.

He said surveillance video also helps them to identify and catch criminals like this guy and he says it's likely this guy has stolen before and will steal again.

